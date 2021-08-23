Hearts of Oak present titles to God at St. Mary's Anglican Church

Sports News of Monday, 23 August 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Double winners, Accra Hearts of Oak on Sunday 22nd August,2021 paid a visit to the St. Mary's Anglican Church-Akoto Lante to present to God the two trophies they won during the 2020/2021 season.



The Hearts delegation was led by the head of communications, Kwame Opare Addo with WO1 Tandoh from the technical team and some players of the club.



Accra Hearts of Oak made history as they won a historic double - annexing the 2020 / 2021 League title before adding the MTN FA Cup.



The Phobians beat fierce rivals Asante Kotoko to the Ghana Premier League title in a closely contested league title chase before later beating AshGold on penalties to win every silverware on offer on the domestic scene.



The playing body, the technical team together with management and supporters of the club on Sunday morning visited the St. Mary's Anglican Church-Akoto Lante to give thanks to the Almighty God for a successful season.



