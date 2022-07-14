Senior staff at public universities declare nationwide strike

General News of Thursday, 14 July 2022

Source: angelonline.com.gh

Senior staff in the public universities across the country have declared a nationwide strike beginning, Thursday, July 14, 2022.



Their grievances follow the government’s failure to pay them their outstanding tier 2 interest allowances as well as the 20% cost of living allowance (COLA) of its members.



They consist of all administrative staff at the various universities in the country.



“Following a press briefing by the National Executive Council of the Senior Staff Association -Universities of Ghana in a letter dated July 13, 2022, [as attached] and subsequent declaration of strike action. I humbly write to inform you of the complete withdrawal of our service effective Thursday, July 14, 2022, until further notice.”



“We deeply regret any inconvenience this may cause the University”, a statement signed by Chairman of the association, Clifford Asomah Kyere added.



They become the latest to join a tall list of public sector labour unions demanding a 20% cost of living allowance (COLA).