Hearts of Oak players are becoming arrogant - Coach Ebenezer Sefah

Sports News of Monday, 22 November 2021

Coach Ebenezer Sefah has bemoaned the performance of Accra Hearts of Oak players



The Phobians are yet to win a game in the GPL after matchday four



He adds that Hearts of Oak players need to change their attitude



Ghanaian coach and renowned scout, Ebenezer Sefah, has said that the mindset of the Accra Hearts of Oak on the field of play is not the kind of mentality that is required to defend a league title.



Accra Hearts of Oak haven’t won a game in the ongoing Ghana Premier League season, and after four games, the Phobians currently occupy the 16th position on the table with just three points out of a possible twelve.



The 2020/2021 local treble winners have drawn three games after matchday four and tasted their first defeat of the season after losing 2-0 to Ashantigold at the Len Clay Sports stadium in Obuasi.



Reacting to the poor performance of Accra Hearts of Oak after matchday four, Coach Ebenezer Sefah attributed the current struggles of the Phobians to the arrogant nature of the players.



“It is shocking how Hearts of Oak players and technical team approached the game. This is not the Hearts of Oak we all watched last season. They are not playing as a team and it is shocking. You look at how some of the players came to the occasion last season and now struggling to make an impact, it tells you there is something wrong.



“I think they are becoming arrogant as well. Emmanuel Nettey, especially was indisciplined throughout the game against Ashgold and I did not understand why Samuel Boadu kept him in the game. This is not the mindset and approach to defending a league title and if the players don’t improve, then it is going to get worse for the club.



"The club made some good signings so Boadu should be able to turn things around for the club if not, I will be tempted to say Asante Kotoko will be crowned champions,” he said on Accra-based Asempa FM.



