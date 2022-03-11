Hearts of Oak offer Sulley Muntari long-term deal

Sports News of Friday, 11 March 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak have reportedly offered Sulley Muntari a long term deal as Samuel Boadu seeks to include the midfielder in next season’s plans.



The 37-year-old’s current contract with the Phobians, which he signed in February 2022, is set to run out at the end of this season.



His impressive displays for the club has facilitated the decision to award him with a long term contract.



Since making debut for Hearts against Great Olympics in the Mantse Derby, Muntari has gone on to make four appearances for the defending league champions.



He has scored and provided one assist for Hearts of Oak so far this season.



Muntari netted his first goal for Hearts in their 2-1 win over WAFA on match week 19 of the Premier League at the Accra Sports Stadium.



He put up an incredible performance in the President Cup a Hearts defeated Kotoko 2-1 to lift the trophy at the Accra Sports Stadium.



In the last few weeks, there have been growing calls for the player to be invited to the Ghana national team for the upcoming games against Nigeria in the 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.