Hearts of Oak name Muntari in starting line-up to face Asante Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022
Source: www.ghanaweb.com
Coach Samuel Boadu has named a strong starting line-up to face Asante Kotoko in their Ghana Premier League encounter.
The Phobians host the Porcupines in their outstanding matchday 7 fixture which was postponed as a result of their engagement in the CAF club competition.
Sulley Muntari and goalkeeper Richard Attah have been handed a starting role in today's Super Clash which promises to be entertaining.
See the Starting line up below
1. Richard Attah
2. Fatawu Mohammed
3. Dennis Korsah
4. Robert Addo
5. Mohammed Alhasan
6. Abdul Aziz Nurudeen
7. Salim Adams
8. Sulley Muntari
9. Obeng Jr
10. Gladson Awako
11. Daniel Afriyie Barnieh
Substitutes
Asubonteng
Isaac Mensah
Kofi Korzi
Ansah Boctway
Richmond Ayi
James Swornu
Larry Sumaila
Abu