Hearts of Oak must maintain discipline against WAC in CAF CL clash - Abubakari Damba

Sports News of Friday, 15 October 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Former Ghana international Abubakari Damba has advised Accra Hearts of Oak to maintain their discipline and be confident when they face Wydad Athletic Club of Morocco in the CAF Champions League qualifiers.



The first leg encounter comes off at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday.



According to the former Black Stars goalkeeper, Hearts of Oak can beat the WAC of Morocco in their own backyard if they play their own game and are confident.



“We know WAC and the quality, the history they possess”, he told Odiasempa Kwame Oware on Wamputu Sports on Happy 98.9FM.



“Hearts of Oak have been impressive in the league. They are playing good football and getting results, the team is intact and players are at their peak. The only thing is that they have to maintain discipline. Because it’s being a while they played in this competition. They have to tread cautiously but then open up and play their own football.



“They shouldn’t be intimidated that WAC has the experience in the Champions League, and has quality. Hearts must show that they are The Phobians. They need to play and be confident," he added.