Hearts of Oak midfielder Nurudeen happy to return to action after nine months of injuries

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen is happy to be back and playing again after recovering from a serious injury recently.



Speaking to phobianews.com, Nurudeen, who was sidelined for nine months, described the feeling of being able to play competitively again as ‘amazing.’



“Obviously I’m really, really happy and so blessed to be back and be fully fit now, and I’m enjoying being back with the team,” he explained.



Adding that he is feeling ‘great’, Nurudeen said, “I’ve been training well and I’ve been doing some extra work. And my teammates have helped me come back and feel confident.”



Nurudeen has so far made three appearances for the Phobians and was overly impressive in all his outings.



He was in action last Sunday when Accra Hearts of Oak drew 0-0 with Asante Kotoko at the Accra Sports Stadium.