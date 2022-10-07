Hearts of Oak midfielder Abdul Aziz Nurudeen undergoes successful surgery

Sports News of Friday, 7 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Injured Hearts of Oak midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen has successfully completed his thigh injury on October 6, 2022.



The talented midfielder had his surgery in South Africa where he travelled to last month to carry out pre-surgery modalities.



Today, the surgery has been successfully conducted.



From an official club statement from Hearts of Oak on Wednesday, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen immediately begins his rehabilitation today.



“Hard-working and combative Hearts midfielder, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen is beaming with smiles as doctors working on him have given him the green light for his surgery to be conducted tomorrow.



“He is expected to stay in South Africa for his recuperation after which he will return to Ghana to continue with his rehabilitation,” an official Hearts of Oak statement said yesterday ahead of the surgery today.



Because of his injury, Abdul Aziz Nurudeen will miss the Hearts of Oak clash against AS Bamako in the CAF Confederation Cup.



