Hearts of Oak match against Eleven Wonders rescheduled

Sports News of Sunday, 22 May 2022

Source: footballghana.com

The game has been postponed due to the development of a peculiar sickness in the Phobian camp.



The match had been postponed due to recommendations from the Ghana Health Services, according to the club's official statement which was posted on its official Facebook page on Saturday afternoon.



Hearts of Oak's game against Bibiani Gold Stars was nearly postponed when the sickness hit the team initially but the players recovered and the game was played.



Hearts of Oak beat Bibiani Gold Stars 1-0, defender Samuel Inkoom scored from the penalty spot.



“Our match against Eleven Wonders has been postponed following advice from the Ghana Health Service. According to the GHS they are still investigating the cause of the illness that affected the Hearts of Oak team.” the club said.



