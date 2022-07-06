Hearts of Oak management to keep Afriyie Barnieh for Africa - Amankwah Mireku

Sports News of Wednesday, 6 July 2022

Source: footballghana.com

A former Hearts of Oak captain, Yaw Amankwah Mireku, has called on the hierarchy of the club to keep striker Daniel Afriyie Barnieh ahead of their CAF Confederation Cup participation next season.



The 21-year-old striker has been a livewire for the Phobians since the appointment of Samuel Boadu midway through last season.



Barnieh, who is a CAF U-20 Championship winner played a vital role as the Rainbow Club won a treble last season.



He scored the winner as Hearts of Oak defended their FA Cup title against Bechem United.



Barnieh has been a transfer target of most European and North African clubs after consistent performances with Hearts and is believed to be considering a move abroad.



Mireku told Graphic Sports that the Phobians would need to prevent their prized asset from leaving the club if they want to make a significant impact in Africa.



“The club must do everything possible to ensure Barnieh stays because he is the pivot of the club at the moment. If you want to perform better in Africa, you need to maintain your core players, and losing Barnieh will really affect Hearts’ performance,” said Mireku.



The CAF Champions League and Confederation Cup winner also advised the Hearts technical team to improve the team’s striking department by signing players who could complement Afriyie.



Mireku stressed that Coach Samuel Boadu needed a deadly striker to partner with the young striker in the African campaign.



“The team is doing well but I think the striking department must be improved going into the new season. Barnieh needs a reliable striking partner if he decides to stay with Hearts. He needs to form a deadly partnership with someone so the team can score more goals,” he insisted.