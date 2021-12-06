Hearts of Oak management meet over Samuel Boadu’s future - Report

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

It is being reported that management of Accra Hearts of Oak have held a meeting over the future of head coach Samuel Boadu.



The future of coach Boadu has become an issue following Hearts of Oak's exit from the 2021/2022 CAF inter-club competitions.



Hearts fell into the CAF Confederations Cup after being knocked out by Algerian side Wydad Athletic Club.



In the Confed Cup, the Phobians fell on the sword of another Algerian side (JS Saroua) that humiliated them 4-0 on Sunday, December 5, 2021.



Following the defeat on Sunday, December 5, 2021, the management of Hearts of Oak, according to online portal 442gh met on to take a decision on Boadu’s future.



The decision from the meeting, as per the report is that management still believe in Boadu to turn things around for the club.



Hearts’ performance in continental assignment is not different from their domestic form.



The Premier League champions are struggling to replicate last season’s form with no victory recorded in their opening five games.



Hearts have lost two and drawn three of their games and are currently in a relegation brawl with a match to spare.



It is expected that the return of Gladson Awako to their fold will help turn things around for the Phobians.



