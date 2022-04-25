Hearts of Oak legend Don Bortey pokes Asante Kotoko over defeat against Legon Cities

Sports News of Monday, 25 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Former Accra Hearts of Oak ace, Bernard Don Bortey has posted a cryptic message on Twitter after Asante Kotoko’s loss against Legon Cities FC in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Asante Kotoko fell short to another loss in the Ghanaian top-flight after they were battered 3-1 at home by Legon Cities FC in Week 26 of the campaign.



The Porcupine Warriors were hoping to return to winning ways following their last week’s 2-1 defeat at Real Tamale United.



A 17th-minute penalty strike by midfielder Michel Otou and a brace from experienced forward Hans Kwoffie ensured the Royals left the Baba Yara Stadium with the maximum points.



Asante Kotoko grabbed a consolation through substitute Mudasiru Salifu.



In the aftermath of the match, several Kotoko fans felt cheated, claiming the penalty awarded to the visitors was ‘soft’ as they believe there was minimal contact on Legon Cities tormentor Jonah Attuquaye.



However, the cries of the Porcupine faithful was quickly nudged down by former Hearts of Oak forward Bernard Don Bortey in a cryptic post on social media.



