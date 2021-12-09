Hearts of Oak lacks quality not money - Kudjoe Fianoo

Sports News of Thursday, 9 December 2021

Hearts of Oak concede 10 goals against two Algerian teams



Kudjoe Fianoo reveals why Ghanaian clubs struggle at continental level



Kudjoe Fianoo believes quality players will improve Ghana’s performance



The chairman of the Ghana League Clubs Association, Kudjoe Fianoo has revealed that Hearts of Oak lack quality players to compete at the continental level.



The Phobians had a disappointing campaign in the CAF club competitions this season after failing to make the group phase of both the Champions League and Confederations Cup.



Hearts’ poor performance in Africa has been blamed lack of resources as well poor planning by management of the club.





According to the GHALCA Chairman, Hearts of Oak’s problems are far from money. He has urged Hearts of Oak to stop responding to critiques and improve on the quality of their performance.



“This issue of lack of funds that make them travel like that, I don’t think that was the case,” Kudjoe Fianoo said.



He continued, “We need to be honest with ourselves, we need to put a little bit more. You can put in the money, but if the results in the field of play is not complimenting that effort, then something has to be done.”



The former Ashantigold Chairman expressed that the Ghana Premier League lacks quality to compete at continental level.



“We need to look at the quality of our clubs that represent us at international club competitions,” he said.



Kudjoe Fianoo urged Hearts of Oak to be wary of their actions because, “Success has a lot of friends but, failure will create a lot of enemies for yourself.”



He noted that Hearts of Oak succeeded in winning the CAF Champions League because they had a lot of quality at their disposal in 2002.



“We need to do something about the quality. Why should Ghanaian clubs be struggling to make it to the group stages?” the former Ashantigold Chairman said.



He added, “Nobody needed to tell you Hearts will win the Champions League, they were Esperance in their own back yard because there was quality.”







