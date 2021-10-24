Hearts of Oak knocked out of CAF Champions League after 6-1 defeat to WAC

Sports News of Sunday, 24 October 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghana Premier League champions, Hearts of Oak have been dumped from the CAF Champions League after suffering a 6-2 aggregate defeat to Wydad AC.



The Phobians after winning the Ghana Premier League last season had the chance to compete in the preliminary stages of the elite continental inter-club competition this season.



Having eliminated CI Kamsar from the first round, the team based in Accra progressed to the final playoff where they were drawn to face Wydad SC.



Although the team won 1-0 at the end of the first leg in Accra, they have been battered today by Wydad AC in Casablanca.



The Moroccans today displayed impressive form and scored four in the first half to overturn the tie in their favour even before the break.



Going on to score two more goals in the second half, Wydad AC have eliminated Hearts of Oak from the CAF Champions League with an aggregate win of 6-2.



