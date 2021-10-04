Hearts of Oak keen to tie down Umar Manaf

Sports News of Monday, 4 October 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Ghanaian giants, Accra Hearts of Oak, wants to tie down attacking midfielder, Abdul Umar Manaf before they approve his loan move to newly-promoted Real Tamale United.



According to Hearts of Oak’s spokesperson, Kwame Opare Addo, the midfielder who turns 28 next week, has just a year left on his contract.



The 2020/21 Ghanaian double winners are keen to tie down the player before they approve his loan move to R.T.U.



“Umar Manaf asked to go on loan to R.T.U but he has one year left on his contract and with the club’s experience in the past like the case of Richard Baidoo we want him to extend so he doesn’t go for free at end of the season,” Opare told Accra-based Asempa FM.



Manaf scored three times in 24 appearances for Hearts of Oak last season but he has been left out of the Phobians’ squad for the CAF Champions League campaign.