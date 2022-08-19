Hearts of Oak keen on offloading Frederick Ansah Botchway

Sports News of Friday, 19 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giant, Accra Hearts of Oak have made it clear midfielder Frederick Ansah Botchway is not needed at the club.



The player’s contract was terminated by the club earlier this month when he was deemed surplus to requirement.



This week, however, Frederick Ansah Botchway has resumed training with his Hearst of Oak teammates to the surprise of many.



In a statement from the club on Friday, Hearts of Oak have stressed that they want to find a club for the midfielder to continue his career elsewhere.



“Following discussions with Frederick Ansah Botchway and his managers for a mutual termination, it was agreed that we will look for suitable clubs for the player to choose from for an onward transfer. The club did indeed find two clubs for the player but he wasn't enthused about joining any of them.



“Knowing very well that we still have a valid contract with the player, hearts of oak have decided to continue to explore other avenues to find a club that will be suitable for the player to join but until then, Frederick Ansah Botchway will continue to train with us to keep him fit and ready at his next destination.



“We are very much hopeful that the player will accept the next available team that we offer to him so he can continue with his professional career,” parts of a statement issued by Hearts of Oak have said today.