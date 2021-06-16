Hearts of Oak is the best team in Ghana - Ex-Kotoko player Francis Akwafo

Sports News of Wednesday, 16 June 2021

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko winger Francis Akwafo has lauded plaudits on his former team's bitter rivals Accra Hearts of Oak in a post on social media.



The two clubs Kotoko and Hearts are currently jostling for the Ghana Premier League title as they are tied on 53 points each after matchday 29 with goal difference the only thing separating both teams.



He says Accra Hearts of Oak are the best team in Ghana something which most Kotoko fans will not take lightly with their former player.



The phobias have been in good form as they have not lost a match in their last seven matches in the Ghana Premier League.



”Accra Hearts of Oak on fire…(compact team. vision passes, determination, focus)…BEST TEAM in the league now…They deserve to be on top. But we (Kotoko) not giving up” Akwafo said in a Facebook post.



With five matches to end the season, there is very little to separate the two sides before they clash in their matchday 31 clash which may be the tiebreaker for both sides.



Francis Akwafo played for Kumasi Asante Kotoko between 2006/2007- 2011/2012 before departing the club.



He has in the past played for clubs in Egypt and Libya and had a brief spell with German side FSV Frankfurt.



