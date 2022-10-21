Hearts of Oak is the best club in the World – Serbian coach Slavko Matic

Sports News of Friday, 21 October 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak new trainer Slavko Matic has touted the Ghanaian giants as the best club in the World.



The Serbian takes over from Coach Samuel Boadu who was sacked by the club for non-performance.



Matic has signed a two-year contract with The Phobians and has been tasked to win the Ghana Premier League title and the FA Cup.



Speaking to the club’s media, Matic said, “I want to thank our Chairman (Togbe Afede) and all the management for this opportunity. Africa is a big challenge and coming in a big club, we want to make a big success”



“We want to find the way to play good football and give the chance to all the players. Also, we want to take the trophies. As I say, Africa is a big challenge, I come in a very big club, from today is the best club in the World” he said.



The 46-year-old holds a UEFA Pro Licence and has vast experience having managed clubs in Europe and in the Asia. He will be in charge of Hearts for the next two years.



Matic became unattached after leaving Bulgarian club Septemvri Sofia few weeks ago after an unpleasant start to the 2022-23 season.



Matic played 29 matches in charge of Septemvri where he claimed 12 wins, drew 7 and lost 10 times since taking over in January 2022.



The former Serbian defender has been in Ghana for negotiations and other familiarities since last Tuesday.



He was introduced to the Hearts team on Wednesday afternoon when the club played a lower-tier club in a test match at their training grounds.



Matic has handled Serbian sides Napredak Krusevac, OFK Beograd, Novi Pavar and FK Sloboda Uzice.



He has also coached in Qatar where he was in charge of Al-Shamal SC and Al Ahli Doha.



Matic previously worked in Saudi Arabia where he was head coach of Al-Nojoom FC in a short-term spell.



During his days in China, he was assistant coach of Nantong Zhiyun FC and Henan Jianye.