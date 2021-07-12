Hearts of Oak have not won the league yet - Kotoko's assistant coach claims

Sports News of Monday, 12 July 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Assistant coach of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Johnson Smith, has insisted the Porcupine Warriors will continue to fight for the Ghana Premier League title until the final day of the season.



Accra Hearts of Oak have been congratulated by the Ghana Football Association for winning the 2020/21 league title but the stand-in coach Smith believes the title race is still not over.



The Phobians have mathematically won the league despite drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals at the Accra Sports Stadium. Hearts have accrued 61 points from 33 games with second-placed Asante Kotoko with 57 points and just a game left to play.



Even if Hearts lose their matchday 34 fixture against WAFA in Sogakope and Kotoko beat Elmina Sharks at the Len Clay Stadium, the Porcupine Warriors will still be a point behind the Phobians.



But, Smith in his post-match interview insists Kotoko still stood a chance of winning the title.



“You’re saying we are out of the league but still we are fighting because there is still one match to go so we are not out of the title race now. We are still fighting. We want to finish the final game of the season and see who will eat the sugar on the cake,” he told Prince Annan in his post-match interview.



