Hearts of Oak have full ownership of Pobiman land – Alhaji Akambi

Sports News of Thursday, 16 February 2023

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak board member, Alhaji Akambi has noted that the Pobiman land is now fully owned by the club.



According to him, the Pobiman land was initially leased to the club for 50 years. However, under board chairman and majority shareholder Togbe Afede XIV, the club has now secured full ownership.



“Pobiman land was leased for 50 years previously but now it's a property of Accra Hearts of oak,” Alhaji Akambi said in an interview with Original FM.



While noting that he is aware he is constantly being criticised together with Vincent Odotei Sowah, Alhaji Akambi says they are focused on working very hard to ensure the success of the Accra- based club.



“I know the Aki and Pawpaw are referred to me and Odotei



“But we are working hard for the club helping Accra Hearts of to succeed though we are not Angels we are doing a great job for Accra Hearts of Oak,” Alhaji Akambi said.