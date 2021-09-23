Hearts of Oak goalkeeper's trainer reacts to automatic qualification in CAF Champions League

Sports News of Thursday, 23 September 2021

Goalkeeper’s trainer of Accra Hearts of Oak coach Eric Amponsah has reacted to the Phobians’ automatic qualification to the group stages of the 2021/2022 CAF Champions League.



Reports earlier stated that the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League champions could get a qualification over Wydad Athletic Club (WAC) Casablanca following a FIFA ban imposed on the Moroccan club from participating in this year’s CAF Champions League.



The WAC was slapped with a transfer ban by FIFA, which was later upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) for failing to pay Nigerian international, Chisom Elvis Chikatara, a total sum of $187,250.33 before December 31, 2020.



The amount includes a judgment sum of $165,167.



But coach Eric Amponsah’s jubilation on Twitter confirms reports that Accra Hearts of Oak have already made it to the group stages of the CAF Champions League.



“When is coming is doing. @HeartsOfOakGH can get automatic qualification into this year's caf CL.❤Yellow heart blue heart Phobia! We move. #ImpossibleIsMe”



