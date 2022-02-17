Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Yeboah succeed Daniel Afriyie as Black Satellite captain

Sports News of Thursday, 17 February 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghana win U20 WAFU Zone B championship



Black Satellite win U-20 AFCON in Mauritania



Indonesia to host 2023 U-20 FIFA World Cup





Accra Hearts of Oak SC goalkeeper, Benjamin Nana Yeboah, has been named the skipper of the Black Satellite, the national male under-20 team.



According to 442gh, Hearts of Oak's young goalie has been selected to lead the Ghana U-20 team.



Nana Yeboah, who is currently on loan at Ghana Premier League side, Berekum Chelsea, takes over the role, succeeding his Hearts of Oak teammate, Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.



The young showstopper will lead the team in their quest to qualify for the FIFA U-20 World Cup in Indonesia.



Daniel Afriyie while serving as the captain led Ghana to win the WAFU Zone B tournament in Senegal and subsequently won the African Youth Championship in 2021 hosted by Mauritania.



The Black Satellites after emerging as champions qualified for the World Cup but due to COVID-19 pandemic the tournament was cancelled by FIFA.



In order to qualify for the next World Cup, Ghana has to win the next WAFU and also make the last four of the next U-20 AFCON tournament.