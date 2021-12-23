Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richmond Ayi not worried by lack of playing time

Sports News of Thursday, 23 December 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Former Ghana U-23 goalkeeper Richmond Ayi has disclosed he is not worried about his lack of playing time at the club.



The 24-year-old has been left in the cooler after falling down the pecking to Richard Attah who has been instrumental for the rainbow boys.



Aye, for the first time in many months, made a full appearance when Accra Hearts of Oak defeated Accra Lions 1-0 to progress to the Round of 64 of the MTN FA Cup.



He has subsequently adjudged the man of the match prize following his exploits in the game.



In an interview, Ayi said he is not perturbed by his lack of playing time.



“It’s a great feeling because as defending champions and we starting the game in the round of 64, we were determined to win.



“The instructions the coach gave us, worked to perfection,” he told Africa-foot.com.



“It’s a team, we are all fighting for us to win and no matter who keeps, we accept the outcome.



“So, it doesn’t matter me playing or not.



“If I’m not playing, my support is behind the team so it doesn’t matter.”