Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah returns to training after AFCON

Richard Attah earned Black Stars call up for AFCON



Black Stars knocked out of AFCON 2021



Attah return to training ahead of the King Faisal game



Goalkeeper Richard Attah has resumed training with Accra Hearts of Oak after his campaign with the Black Stars at the AFCON 2021.



The shot-stopper was one of the home-based players listed in the 28-man squad for Ghana’s campaign at the AFCON 2021.



Attah was one of the few players who joined the Black Stars to open camp in Doha before travelling to Cameroon for the tournament.



The player was part of the team who returned home after Ghana’s poor show at the AFCON 2021 last Thursday, January 20, 2022.



Attah was left out in Hearts of Oak’s game against Karela, where they lost by 1-0.



On Tuesday, January 25, 2022, the goalkeeper returned to first-team training with the Phobians as he looks to secure his number 1 position in the team.



Richard Ayi has been in post for Hearts of Oak in the absence of Attah.



Hearts of Oak’s next game is against King Faisal on matchday 15 of the Ghana Premier League.



Watch excerpts of Richard Attah’s training with Hearts of Oak



