Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Richard Attah adjudged MoTM after outstanding display against Kotoko

Sports News of Sunday, 20 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Richard Attah has been named as the Man of the Match in the Super Clash against Asante Kotoko on Sunday afternoon.



The giant shot-stopper today earned the nod from head coach Samuel Boadu to man the post for the Phobians throughout the Super Clash against the Porcupine Warriors.



Staying alert in the 90 minutes he played, Richard Attah was almost unplayable as he pulled off saves after saves to keep Hearts of Oak in the game.



For his outstanding displays in the Super Clash that ended goalless at the Accra Sports Stadium, the Black Stars goalie has been selected as the Man of the Match by the footballghana team that covered the game this afternoon.



His opposite number, Danlad Ibrahim also displayed impressive efforts and finished the encounter with a high rating.



Both Hearts of Oak and Asante Kotoko played well in the first Super Clash of the 2021/22 Ghana Premier League season but unfortunately, neither was able to score to win the game.



The result is fair considering the efforts of both teams in the 90 minutes.



