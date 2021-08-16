Hearts of Oak finalize 30-man squad for Africa campaign

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak, have finalized a 30-man squad they will be parading for the campaign in the CAF Champions League.



The Phobians finished the 2020/2021 Ghanaian football season as Champions of the Premier League.



Footballghana.com has exclusively received from closed sources the 30-man squad coach Samuel Boadu has finalised for the challenge ahead.



Check out the squad below:



Goalkeepers:



Richard Attah



Richmond Ayi



Ben Mensah



Richard Baidoo





Defenders:



Fatawu Mohammed



Mohammed Alhassan



Nuru Sulley



James Sewornu



Caleb Amankwah



Sumaila Larry



Raddy Ovouka



Robert Addo Sowah



William Denkyi





Midfielders:



Emmanuel Nettey



Ansah Botchway



Gladson Awako



Patrick Razak



Ibrahim Salifu



Salim Adams



Michelle Sarpong



Enock Esubonteng





Strikers:



Victor Aidoo



Razak Ali



Isaac Mensah



Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.



Afriyie Barnieh



Kofi Kordzi



Suraj Seidu



Agyenim Boateng



Issah Kakuh