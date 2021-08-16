You are here: HomeSports2021 08 16Article 1334104

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021

Disclaimer

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak finalize 30-man squad for Africa campaign

« Prev

Next »

Comments (2)

Listen to Article

Some players of GPL champions, Hearts of Oak Some players of GPL champions, Hearts of Oak

Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak, have finalized a 30-man squad they will be parading for the campaign in the CAF Champions League.

The Phobians finished the 2020/2021 Ghanaian football season as Champions of the Premier League.

Footballghana.com has exclusively received from closed sources the 30-man squad coach Samuel Boadu has finalised for the challenge ahead.

Check out the squad below:

Goalkeepers:

Richard Attah

Richmond Ayi

Ben Mensah

Richard Baidoo


Defenders:

Fatawu Mohammed

Mohammed Alhassan

Nuru Sulley

James Sewornu

Caleb Amankwah

Sumaila Larry

Raddy Ovouka

Robert Addo Sowah

William Denkyi


Midfielders:

Emmanuel Nettey

Ansah Botchway

Gladson Awako

Patrick Razak

Ibrahim Salifu

Salim Adams

Michelle Sarpong

Enock Esubonteng


Strikers:

Victor Aidoo

Razak Ali

Isaac Mensah

Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.

Afriyie Barnieh

Kofi Kordzi

Suraj Seidu

Agyenim Boateng

Issah Kakuh