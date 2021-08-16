Hearts of Oak finalize 30-man squad for Africa campaign

Sports News of Monday, 16 August 2021
Source: footballghana.com
Ghanaian giants, Hearts of Oak, have finalized a 30-man squad they will be parading for the campaign in the CAF Champions League.
The Phobians finished the 2020/2021 Ghanaian football season as Champions of the Premier League.
Footballghana.com has exclusively received from closed sources the 30-man squad coach Samuel Boadu has finalised for the challenge ahead.
Check out the squad below:
Goalkeepers:
Richard Attah
Richmond Ayi
Ben Mensah
Richard Baidoo
Defenders:
Fatawu Mohammed
Mohammed Alhassan
Nuru Sulley
James Sewornu
Caleb Amankwah
Sumaila Larry
Raddy Ovouka
Robert Addo Sowah
William Denkyi
Midfielders:
Emmanuel Nettey
Ansah Botchway
Gladson Awako
Patrick Razak
Ibrahim Salifu
Salim Adams
Michelle Sarpong
Enock Esubonteng
Strikers:
Victor Aidoo
Razak Ali
Isaac Mensah
Kwadwo Obeng Jnr.
Afriyie Barnieh
Kofi Kordzi
Suraj Seidu
Agyenim Boateng
Issah Kakuh