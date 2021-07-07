You are here: HomeSports2021 07 07Article 1303879

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

Hearts of Oak fans react to gate fees for Liberty Professionals game

Accra Hearts of Oak fans at the stadium play videoAccra Hearts of Oak fans at the stadium

Accra Hearts of Oak can win the league on matchday 33

• The league leaders will host relegation-threatened club Liberty Professionals in Accra

• Fans will need GH₵40 and above to be able to watch the game

Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the gate fees for their final home game in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season against Liberty Professionals on Sunday, July 11, 2021.

The Phobains will take on the Scientific Soccer Lads in a matchday 33 fixture and a win for them will make them Ghana Premier League Champions for the first time since 2009.

The club has however called on their fans to be their 12th man on the day as they announce the gate fees for the encounter.

Popular stand and Centre Line for the game will go for GH₵40 and GH₵ 50 while the lower and upper VIP will be sold at GH₵100 and GH₵150.

The announcement of this on the club’s Twitter page has generated as mixed reactions and while some are calling for a reduction in the fees, others are willing to watch the game at the Accra Sports Stadium at any price.

Below are some of the reactions of Accra Hearts of Oak fans after the announcement of the gate fees for the Liberty clash.





























