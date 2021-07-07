Hearts of Oak fans react to gate fees for Liberty Professionals game

Sports News of Wednesday, 7 July 2021

• Accra Hearts of Oak can win the league on matchday 33



• The league leaders will host relegation-threatened club Liberty Professionals in Accra



• Fans will need GH₵40 and above to be able to watch the game



Accra Hearts of Oak has announced the gate fees for their final home game in the ongoing 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season against Liberty Professionals on Sunday, July 11, 2021.



The Phobains will take on the Scientific Soccer Lads in a matchday 33 fixture and a win for them will make them Ghana Premier League Champions for the first time since 2009.



The club has however called on their fans to be their 12th man on the day as they announce the gate fees for the encounter.



Popular stand and Centre Line for the game will go for GH₵40 and GH₵ 50 while the lower and upper VIP will be sold at GH₵100 and GH₵150.



The announcement of this on the club’s Twitter page has generated as mixed reactions and while some are calling for a reduction in the fees, others are willing to watch the game at the Accra Sports Stadium at any price.



Below are some of the reactions of Accra Hearts of Oak fans after the announcement of the gate fees for the Liberty clash.





With these prices are you expecting a lot of supporters to come to the stadium? aaba it's too high,do something about it — Albert Dankwah (@AlbertDankwah) July 7, 2021

Aow I fear for Liberty ????

The Price of the tickets explains everything ???????????????????? — Mateu (@Mateu2020) July 7, 2021

Honestly speaking the ticket is high.We know this is our last league game at home but if you truly want every average Hearts Of Oak supporter to afford nkoaa di33 i think 20Gh for popular stand is okay — Maestro Pelele (@MaestroPelele) July 7, 2021

Need to make avenues for tickets to be bought maybe online cos travelling to get such on match days ain't easy. — MD_Miexis (@miexisGh) July 7, 2021

Well I will plead with the Hearts management to write to the FA/NSA to allow maybe 60% of fans at the venue on match day. With the way the prices are up, lots of fans will show up and we don’t want any situation whereby fans break gates to enter. No wahala that day o ???? — DJ Cyrus ™️ (@iamdjcyrus) July 7, 2021

why have u guys increase the prices liadat …black man mentality di333 ….lover vip from 30gh to 100gh aaaaba — n i i (@niibah) July 7, 2021

Tell the boys to bring the dance back, ❤️???????? pic.twitter.com/kVuEx5P4sG — Albert Eweboy (@albert_agbeke) July 7, 2021

These ticket prices are absurd! In 09 our last game was St Mirren Mgt reduced ticket prices to as low as ¢2 & ¢5. it was the 2nd biggest attendance all season . This move is very wrong to increase. Reducing it would rather bring more crowd, Save these prices for continental games — Ahen Miracle Enoch (@AhenEnoch) July 7, 2021

We shouldn’t complain about the prices, it’s a sign of support to the club. Hence, we do not pay dues etc... let’s represent to show love and kindness to the players and the technical team as well. ???? — DJ Cyrus ™️ (@iamdjcyrus) July 7, 2021

feel the prices are too high. We need more people at the stadium to support rather than scaring them with such prices — Edward Kyei Akotia (@edkyei) July 7, 2021

Honestly speaking the price is too low for a coronation match Day it should be more than that kraa atleast 50gh upwards if you really care abd cherish this club you shouldn't complain at all if i look at the years this club has gone trophyless and amount of money spent IS GOOD — ITS BOSS OTEGA???? (@ItsOtega) July 7, 2021

Your support has propelled us to the top,but we still need your push.

Be the 12th man on Sunday to cheer us to victory.

Phoooobiaaaaaa!!!



N.B: No advance sale of tickets. Tickets will be sold at the gates. #AHOSC#PositiveEnergy pic.twitter.com/AFp6gbgXMQ — Phobians (@HeartsOfOakGH) July 7, 2021

We would pay any money to see you guys win on Sunday.. See you!! — Nelly-Coaches ???? (@nelly_coaches_) July 7, 2021

