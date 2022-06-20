You are here: HomeSports2022 06 20Article 1564685

Sports News of Monday, 20 June 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Hearts of Oak fans praise Yaw Annor for beating Etouga to GPL goal-king award

Many Ghana Premier League fans, especially those who belong to the Oak tree family had a fulfilled Sunday after Ashgold forward Yaw Annor scored two goals against Bibiani Gold Stars on the final day.

The news meant that Yaw Annor will end the season with 22 goals thus winning the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League top scorer award ahead of Asante Kotoko's Franck Etouga who ended the season with 21 goals.

Yaw Annor also equalled Ishmael Addo's 22-year-old record in the Ghana Premier League with his 22 goals and Accra Hearts of Oak fans were happy that it was not Etouga who equaled the record.

The Cameroonian international was in cruise control to win the Ghana Premier League top scorer award but lost it on the final day of the season.

While Yaw Annor scored twice to help Ashantigold draw against Bibiani Gold Stars, Franck Etouga drew blank in Asante Kotoko's game against Accra Lions on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Franck Etouga won the league with Asante Kotoko while Yaw Annor finished 7th on the league table with Ashantigold.

