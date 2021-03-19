Hearts of Oak fail to sign former Ghana World Cup star

Sports News of Friday, 19 March 2021

Source: ghanasportsonline.com

Accra Hearts of Oak could not reach a deal with former Ghana U20 defender Lee Addy.



The centre back was heavily linked with the Rainbow Club after a verbal agreement was reached.



Addy was however expected to formalize his move to the Ghanaian giants before the transfer window shut on Thursday, March 18. 2021.



Ghanasportsonline.com gathers the player’s deal to the former Ghana champions fell through after Coach Samuel Boadu showed little interest.



The 29-year-old played a part for Ghana at the 2010 FIFA World Cup in South Africa.



