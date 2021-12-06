Hearts of Oak exit CAF Confederation Cup after 4-0 loss to JS Saoura

Sports News of Monday, 6 December 2021

Source: happyghana.com

Hearts of Oak on Sunday crashed out of the CAF Confederation Cup after a poor display resulted in a 4-0 defeat against JS Saoura in Algeria.



The Algerians advanced to the group stage at the expense of the Ghanaian champions thanks to a 4-2 aggregate victory.



The result also means Hearts of Oak’s African campaign has ended without achieving its target of playing in the money zone (group stage).



Last weekend, the Phobians won the first leg at the Accra Sports Stadium with a dominant performance and should have scored more as they wasted several opportunities.



They were punished on Sunday as JS Saoura drew level in the tie before the halftime break with goals from midfielder Abdeljalil Saad and forward Oussama Bellatreche.



Bellatreche compounded the woes of Hearts with the third goal to give Saoura the lead for the first time in the tie.



The fourth goal will arrive in the 88th minute to end Hearts’ slim hopes of scoring a goal which would have sent them through on goal difference.



Hearts’ campaign was utterly unimpressive with humiliating losses in Morocco and Algeria. They conceded six when they visited Wydad Casablanca in the CAF Champions League play-offs.



Samuel Boadu’s men now have to focus on the Ghana Premier League which they have made a poor start and are languishing at the bottom.