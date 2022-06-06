Hearts of Oak engage in juju a lot but they weren’t as strong as Kotoko this season – Sarfo Gyamfi

Sports News of Monday, 6 June 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Asante Kotoko legend, Sarfo Gyamfi, has insisted that the club beat Accra Hearts of Oak to win the Ghana Premier League this season because their black magic [juju] was stronger.



According to the ex-Ghana international, the two most decorated clubs in the country are all lovers of juju when it comes to competing for the Ghana Premier League title.



He said if not for the strong juju of Hearts of Oak, Kotoko would have thrashed the team by five goals this season.



“Hearts is a very strong team spirituality who also engage in lots of black magic, if they were not that strong we (Kotoko) would have beaten them by 5goals in Kumasi but we had to resolve to fighting for a penalty to score,” Sarfo Gyamfi told CTV in an interview.



The Kotoko great continued, “Another interesting thing is that the Malian told us that all our balls will hit the polls and will not easily enter the nets and so did it happen.”



He further stressed that there is no doubt the juju used by the reds helped the team to the league success this season.



