Hearts of Oak eliminated despite 1-0 win over Real Bamako in Confederations Cup

Sports News of Sunday, 16 October 2022

Accra Hearts of Oak have been eliminated from the CAF Confederation Cup despite a 1-0 win over Malian side AS Real Bamako at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, October 16th, 2022.



Hearts of Oak were optimistic of beating their opponents in the second leg but unfortunately, the Phobians could not muster any proper comeback.



Hearts of Oak huffed and puffed with the hope of overturning the 3-0 defeat they suffered in the first leg but it all proved futile.



The Malians were very solid in defense as they prevented the Phobians from penetrating into their box.



Real Bamako had a handful of chances in the game but they were also unfortunate in the game.



With a minute to 90 minutes, Caleb Amankwah scored a beautiful volley to keep Hearts of Oak's hope alive.



Shortly after the goal, Obeng Jr. made a good move to get the attention of the referee for a penalty but he was unlucky as the game ended 1-0.



The win was not enough to get Hearts of Oak through to the next round of the CAF Confederation Cup tournament.



AS Real Bamako thumped Hearts of Oak 3-0 in the first leg which was played in Mali a week ago at the 35,000-capacity, Stade Modibo Keïta Bamako.