Hearts of Oak defenders lack pace - Great Oympics' Abdul Yussif

Great Olympics striker, Abdul Razak Yusif, has said that Hearts of Oak defenders lack pace.



Yussif hit a double as Great Olympics whipped their neighbours, Hearts of Oak, 3-0 in the Mantse Derby on Sunday, June 12, 2022.



Speaking after the game, Yusif said he knew that the Hearts defenders lack pace and therefore he used it to his advantage.



“I know the defenders of Hearts of Oak, they don’t like to run, so we play at home and when we come here, I know I have the pace and they don’t so I took advantage of that,” he said.



The Great Olympics forward who had an amazing performance was adjudged the man-of-the-match.



Amos Acheampong opened the scoring for the 'Dade' boys before Yusif added another with a brilliant header.



Yusif grabbed his brace with a diving header, connecting Philip Sackey's cross in the final minutes of the match.



Following the win, Olympics could finish in the top four with a win on the final day, if 4th place Karela United and 5th place Hearts of Oak slip up.



The Wonder Club will visit relegated Elmina Sharks for the last match of 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season.