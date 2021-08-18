Hearts of Oak could have pre-season training in Tunisia

Sports News of Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Ghanaian champions, Accra Hearts of Oak could have their pre-season training in Tunisia.



All they have to do is to agree to a deal being brokered by Ghanaian football consultant, Nana Kwarteng.



Kwarteng is the representative of Tunisian club Avenir Sportif in West African and, according to reports, he has managed to convince the club to host the Phobians.



The deal includes Hearts using the training facility of the club which is located at their base in Soliman.



Hearts of Oak will soon start training as their season will start early compared to other clubs in Ghana.



This is because of their involvement in the CAF Champions League.



Their continental campaign starts in September, more than a month before domestic competitions get underway in October.