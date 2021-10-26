Hearts of Oak could face one of these clubs in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off

Sports News of Tuesday, 26 October 2021
Source: ghanasportsline.com
Ghanaian giants Hearts of oak could be drawn against any of the below clubs in the knockout phase of the CAF Confederation Cup.
The Phobians dropped out of the CAF Champions League following their 6-2 aggregate loss to Moroccan giants Wydad Athletic Club.
Hearts is one of the 16 clubs that dropped from the Champions League to fight for a place in the group stages of the CAF Confederation Cup.
RS Berkane – Algeria
Pyramids – Egypt
JS Kabylie – Algeria
Enyimba – Nigeria
CS Sfaxien – Tunisia
Coton Sport – Cameroon
Orlando Pirates – South Africa
Al Masry – Egypt
Red Arrows – Zambia