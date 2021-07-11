Hearts of Oak could be crowned Ghana Premier League champions today

Sports News of Sunday, 11 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The nation’s oldest football club, Accra Hearts of Oak could lift the Ghana Premier League trophy today if they defeat their regional rivals, Liberty Professionals on matchday 33 of the domestic league.



After 12-years of waiting, the Phobians are poised to win the league title in their penultimate game of the season and notwithstanding the challenge from archrivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.



Hearts of Oak lead the pack with 60 points, three points ahead of the Porcupine Warriors. The Phobians also have a better head-to-head over the Kumasi-side after beating them 1-0 in the second leg of their GPL fixture weeks ago.



With the advantage over Kotoko, the Rainbow club will be declared outright champions should they beat Liberty Professionals side on Sunday afternoon.



Hearts of Oak’s last game in the league ended in a stalemate as they came from behind to score a late goal against Ebusua Dwarfs.



However, coach Samuel Boadu’s side come into this game after going 9 games unbeaten.



As the first football club to win the domestic league during its maiden edition in 1956, winning their 21st league title looks imminent.



