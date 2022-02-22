Hearts of Oak confirms stolen Muntari phone

Sports News of Tuesday, 22 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer (PRO), Kwame Opare Addo has confirmed that Sulley Muntari’s iPhone was stolen after their Super Clash against Asante Kotoko in the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Muntari had his pocket picked after fans mobbed him to take pictures following the goalless draw at the Accra Sports stadium in the match week seven outstanding game.



“Yes, I heard of the incident. Sulley was doing a photo session with some of the fans and unfortunately, someone picked his phone from his pocket,” Kwame Opare Addo told Asempa FM.



Muntari’s phone is an iPhone 12 Pro Max.



The former Inter Milan and AC Milan midfielder, featured for 52 minutes before being replaced in the keenly contested game.



The former Inter and AC Milan midfielder joined the Phobians at the beginning of February on a short term deal and has since made three appearances for the defending Premier League champions.