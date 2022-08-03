Hearts of Oak confirm signing of Zakari Yakubu from All Blacks

Sports News of Wednesday, 3 August 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak have confirmed the signing of highly-rated defender Zakari Yakubu from lower-tier side All Blacks ahead of the new season.



Yakubu joins the MTN FA Cup champions on a four-year deal after passing his medicals and completing the formalities.



He becomes the third signing of the club following the acquisition of Eric Ofori Antwi and Cameroonian forward Junior Kaaba who both joined the club on Wednesday.



"Our latest defender is from All Blacks and to him, it’s a dream come true," the Phobians posted on their Twitter handle.



"He signed a 4-year deal with the phobia family after passing his medicals. he is Zakari Yakubu."