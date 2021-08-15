Hearts of Oak complete Gladson Awako signing - Reports

Sports News of Sunday, 15 August 2021

Source: footballmadeinghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak have reportedly secured the services of Gladson Awako from Great Olympics.



Gladson Awako has been on the club’s radar since the end of the 2020/21 campaign but a deal was finally struck this week after the Phobians agreed to pay 15,000 dollars to Oly as “compensation”.



The 30-year-old has already undergone successful medicals with an official announcement expected soon.



FootballMadeInGhana understands that the midfielder has penned down a two–year deal with the Ghana Premier League champions.



It is quite the coup for the Phobians, who have beaten a host of Premier League clubs as well as a Tanzanian top-flight team for his signature.



