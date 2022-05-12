Hearts of Oak commission commercial centre

Sports News of Thursday, 12 May 2022

Source: ghanaguardian.com

Reigning Ghana Premier League champions Accra Hearts of Oak on Wednesday morning unveiled an ultra-modern commercial center for the club.



The edifice which has been unveiled as the commercial center is on the same site where the clubs Asylum Down secretariat is located in Accra.



It was attended by board members like Dr Nyaho Tamakloe, Frank Nelson Nwokolo, Alhaji Braimah Akambi among others.



Former club chairman and Gbese Mantse, Nii Ayi Bontey known in private life as Tommy Okine among several other prominent persons were present.



According to the owner and majority shareholder of the club, the edifice is among the steps being taken by the club to modernization.



Speaking at the club's Commercial Centre commissioning on Wednesday, Togbe Afede XIV said "It is very important to take certain decisions to modernise the club if we want to compete as one of the best clubs on the African continent.



"We celebrated 110 years of our existence last year and this year we have another big one coming up in November so it is very important to put in place measures to put the club back to where it belong."



Gbese Mantse helped Togbe Afede to cut the sod for the construction of an ultra modern office complex.