Hearts of Oak coach explains what new signing Agyenim Boateng brings to his team

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has explained what new signing Isaac Agyenim Boateng brings to his team after capturing his signature.



The Phobians completed the acquisition of the striker last week signing a five-year deal.



The former Asante Kotoko forward joined the rainbow boys as a free agent after leaving Medeama SC following the expiration of his contract.



Explaining the signing of the budding forward, Samuel Boadu who worked with the player at Medeama disclosed his acquisition will help other players like Daniel Afriyie, Kwadwo Obeng Jnr, and others to score more goals for the club.



"I met him at Medeama SC, he's a very good player but underrated by many. I know his qualities that's why I recommended him to the management of Hearts of Oak to sign him," Boadu told Pure FM



"I asked the club to secure his service because we want to improve our upfront. His acquisition will help players like Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Kwadwo Obeng Junior, and others to notch more goals,"



"He is a speedster and his output will shock most people in our games" he concluded.



