Hearts of Oak coach cites loss of concentration and hard luck for defeat to Great Olympics

Sports News of Tuesday, 8 February 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of coach Samuel Boadu has cited loss of concentration and hard luck for his side’s defeat to Great Olympics in the Ga Mantse derby on Sunday.



The Phobians suffered a 1-0 defeat to the Dade boys in matchday 16 of the Ghana Premier League on Sunday.



Olympics, who took four points from Hearts last season, secured three points thanks to Yussif Razak’s first-half strike. As result, they have moved back to fifth on the table.



Olympics are now unbeaten in their last three games against the reigning Ghanaian champions who have dropped to seventh and remain 10 points behind leaders Asante Kotoko.



At the post-match conference, the former Medeama coach said, “It was a very good game but then we lost concentration later part of the game and I think that is the mistake that we committed and resulted as a goal. We have to go back and work on it”



“It's hard luck for Hearts of Oak because we played well and we were supposed to score them during the first half but it's quite unfortunate we conceded such a goal,” he said.



In the game, rainbow boys introduced the former Inter and AC Milan star Sulley Muntari in the second half but he could not turn things around for the Phobians.



Hearts of Oka’s sworn rival, Kotoko will go 13 points clear of Hearts should they beat bottom dwellers Elmina Sharks on Monday.



Hearts of Oak will travel to Tamale for their week 17 game against Real Tamale United.



