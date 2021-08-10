Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu wants to strengthen attack ahead of Africa campaign

Sports News of Tuesday, 10 August 2021

Source: footballghana.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has called for squad reinforcement ahead of the Africa campaign.



The 35-year-old who joined the Phobians before the start of the second of the Ghana Premier League made history by wining the club’s first league title in 11-years.



He also won the MTN FA Cup trophy beating Ashantigold 8-7 on penalties on Sunday and automatically declared the Super Cup champions per the Ghana Football Association regulations to end the season treble.



The rainbow boys will represent Ghana in the 2021/22 CAF Champions League competition.



Ahead of the campaign, the former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer insists that he would want to strengthen his attack before the commencement of the competition.



“I would want to strengthen my attack going into Africa,” he told Pure FM.



Meanwhile, Samuel Boadu is confident about the club making an impact in the campaign despite not tasting the competition in his coaching career.



“This is my first time going to the competition and it is the same for some players too. I promise that we would do well.”



