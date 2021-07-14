Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu to get married in August

Sports News of Wednesday, 14 July 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

• Samuel Boadu will get married on August 14 in Kumasi



• Boadu won Hearts of Oak their first league title in 12 years



• He joined Hearts from Medeama Sporting Club



After guiding Accra Hearts of Oak to their first league title in twelve years, coach Samuel Boadu is set to marry in August as per a report sighted by GhanaWeb.



Multiple portals have indicated that Samuel Boadu will tie the knot with fiancée Felicia Apimppanta on August 14, 2021.



The event which is expected to draw the Ghanaian football family to Kumasi will happen at the Pentecost International Worship Centre in Asokwa, where he worships.



A draw against Liberty and a Kotoko defeat to Bechem United ensured that Hearts go into this weekend's match against WAFA as champions-elect for the 21st time in the history of the league.



Boadu took over the Hearts of Oak coaching postion from Serbian Kosta Papic and made became an instant hit with a couple of good results.



At the time Boadu took over, Hearts were six places away from the first position but he quickly set his plans in motion and transformed the team.



Built around the core of Salifu Ibrahim, Ovouka, Nettey and Obeng Junior, Boadu turned Hearts into a ball-playing team that proved very difficult for opponents.



Currently, Boadu’s Hearts are on a twelve-match unbeaten run and have a chance of winning the double should they continue their progress in the MTN FA Cup.



Hearts currently have 61 points, four points adrift of Kumasi Asante Kotoko who are second on the league table.



Sunday’s match against the West African Football Academy has been dubbed “coronation match."