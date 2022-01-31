Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu tight-lipped on Sulley Muntari signing

Sports News of Monday, 31 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has botched to confirm the signing of Ghana star Sulley Muntari.



Reports in the local media suggest the former AC Milan star has penned a one-year deal with the Phobians in the ongoing transfer window.



Speaking after the side 1-0 win over King Faisal, the former Medeama gaffer was coy when asked about the acquisition of ex-Inter Milan ace Sulley Muntari.



“Sulley is a motivator, a good guy whom I respect so much. It’ll be a delight to train such a player,” Boadu claims.



“I saw how he was joking with the boys at training the other day and that made me happy so I believe if he joins the team things could change.”



Muntari was in attendance at the Accra Sports Stadium when the Phobians defeated King Faisal Babies 1-0 on Sunday.



Hearts of Oak have moved up to 5th position with 23 points from 14 games.



