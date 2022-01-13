Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu not happy with the red card against Medeama

Sports News of Thursday, 13 January 2022

Source: footballghana.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has stated that he is not happy with officiating after his team went down 1-0 against Medeama SC in the ongoing Ghana Premier League.



Striker Amed Toure was fouled in the 18-yard box in the second half and defender Vincent Atingah stepped up to score from the spot handing Medeama a 1-0 win.



Kwadwo Obeng Junior was shown a second yellow card in the 92nd minute of the game.



Speaking after the game an unhappy Samuel Boadu said officiating was bad against Medeama and he is doesn't know why Kwadwo Obeng Junior was sent off.



"I don't talk about officiating but for today I think the referee was bad. He awarded Medeama SC a dubious penalty and I actually don't know the motive behind the red card. Maybe he want to destroy our team,"



Accra Hearts of Oak have 17 points and are in 7th place with one game in hand.



