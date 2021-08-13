Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu marries

Sports News of Friday, 13 August 2021

Head coach of Accra Hearts of Oak, Samuel Boadu has tied the knot to his beautiful girlfriend, Felicia Apimpanta at a beautiful traditional wedding ceremony held in Accra.



The coach who managed to grab two trophies which has eluded Hearts of Oak for over one decade also grabbed a wife for himself.



The beautiful ceremony was attended by some members of the football fraternity as well as family and friends of the bride and groom.



The couple, Samuel Boadu and Felicia Apimpanta are the latest couple in town.



Their white wedding has been scheduled for this weekend at an undisclosed location.



