Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu hails Gladson Awako

Sports News of Wednesday, 11 August 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu has praised Gladson Awako after confirming the midfielder's imminent arrival at the club.



The Great Olympics captain is expected to sign a contract with Hearts of Oak before the close of the week.



"Yes, it is true that Gladson Awako will be part of Hearts of Oak squad next season. I recommended him to the Hearts of Oak management and Board of directors," Boadu told Silver FM.



"He is very good with enormous qualities which will help us in our next season's campaign."



Awako must be excited about the move because on several occasions he expressed his desire to join the Phobians.



However, Great Olympics would be disappointed in losing their captain, who led by example as they finished in the Ghana Premier League top six, to their main rivals.



With Boadu's revelation, what is left is the medical test and signing of the contract.



Should the announcement be done this week, he will be the club's second acquisition after the arrival of Isaac Agyenim Boateng.



Awako's experience will come in handy for Hearts of Oak whose aim is to defend their two trophies - league and FA Cup - as well as excel in Africa next season.



