Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu expresses profound gratitude to Medeama President & wife

Sports News of Tuesday, 13 July 2021

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu has praised the bankroller of Medeama SC Moses Armah Parker and his wife for the immense support they gave him during his stay in Tarkwa.



Samuel Boadu left Medeama SC to join Accra Hearts of Oak midway through the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League campaign.



The Mauve and Yellows never recovered from his exit as they had banked their hopes on him to lead them to the promised land after coming close to the title on two occasions.



Out of spite, Medeama SC reported Boadu and his assistant Mohammed Hamza Obeng to the Players Status Committee of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) for unilateral breach of contract, with the Committee also finding them guilty and ordered them to pay GH¢30,000 and GH¢37,500 respectively to the Tarkwa-based outfit.



Togbe Afede XIV, who is the Executive Board Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, paid the fine to Medeama SC.



Despite the perceived animosity between him and Parker, Boadu expressed indebtedness to the Medeama SC boss for playing a massive role in his development.



He did not leave out Parker’s wife from the praises — describing the lady as one of his pillars during his stay in the mining community.



“They [Parker and Togbe Afede] are part of my success story. Parker is like a father. I’m pleading with him to let bygone be bygone over the little issue we had. I’m sorry and I know he’s moved on because he’s a good person,” Boadu remarked on Light FM.



“Parker’s wife also did a lot for me. I want to take this opportunity to ask for her forgiveness as I didn’t inform her about my departure from the club. I knew she wouldn’t allow me to leave that’s why I kept it from her but I know it’s wrong and I’m begging her to find a place in her heart to forgive me.”



“That lady gave me all the motivation in the world. Whenever I was down, she’ll invite me to church and use it to motivate me. I’m grateful for all she did for me,” he deduced.



Boadu’s gamble has paid off as he has led Accra Hearts of Oak to clinch the league trophy for the first time since 2009.



