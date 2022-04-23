Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu discusses strategy he used to defeat the Accra Lions

Sports News of Saturday, 23 April 2022

Source: ghanasoccernet.com

Accra Hearts of Oak coach, Samuel Boadu discussed the strategy used to get a 3-0 victory over the Accra Lions on Friday, April 22, 2022.



The Phobians won for the first time in three league games, thanks to two good goals from Daniel Afriyie Barnieh and a sublime finish from striker Agyenim Boateng.



Speaking to StarTimes after the match, Boadu said, "It was a big game as you compare the way they used to possess the ball but we also came with a mindset that if we allow them to possess we will struggle so I told my boys that any moment they see them with the ball we should give them high pressing and take the ball back but we should let them chase the ball when we will get the ball back. Per what we said before the game, I think the boys did it perfectly today that’s why we secured the victory.”



“Tactically we know that they were playing five midfielders, 3-5-2 so they were many at the midfield but I told Barnieh and Suraj to block their laterals who can operate whenever we lose the ball so that our midfielders can contain the numbers of midfielders operating at the middle.”



Hearts of Oak’s next match is against Dreams FC in Accra.



